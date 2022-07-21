Thu, Jul 21, 2022 @ 14:03 GMT
HomeTechnical OutlookEURGBP OutlookEUR/GBP Mid-Day Outlook

EUR/GBP Mid-Day Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8481; (P) 0.8510; (R1) 0.8528; More…

EUR/GBP’s break of 0.8552 minor resistance argues that corrective fall from 0.8720 has completed at 0.8401. The development also revived near term bullishness. Intraday bias is back on the upside for retesting 0.8720 resistance first. Firm break there will resume larger rally from 0.8201. On the downside, below 0.8491 minor support will bring retest of 0.8401 support instead.

In the bigger picture, attention remains on 38.2% retracement of 0.9499 to 0.8201 at 0.8697. Sustained break there will affirm the case that rise from 0.8201 is a medium term up trend itself. Further rally would then be seen to 61.8% retracement at 0.9003. However, rejection by 0.8697 will confirm medium term bearishness for another fall through 0.8201.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.