EUR/GBP Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8481; (P) 0.8510; (R1) 0.8528; More…

EUR/GBP’s break of 0.8552 minor resistance argues that corrective fall from 0.8720 has completed at 0.8401. The development also revived near term bullishness. Intraday bias is back on the upside for retesting 0.8720 resistance first. Firm break there will resume larger rally from 0.8201. On the downside, below 0.8491 minor support will bring retest of 0.8401 support instead.

In the bigger picture, attention remains on 38.2% retracement of 0.9499 to 0.8201 at 0.8697. Sustained break there will affirm the case that rise from 0.8201 is a medium term up trend itself. Further rally would then be seen to 61.8% retracement at 0.9003. However, rejection by 0.8697 will confirm medium term bearishness for another fall through 0.8201.