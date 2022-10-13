EUR/GBP Mid-Day Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8693; (P) 0.8780; (R1) 0.8831; More…

EUR/GBP’s decline from 0.9267 resumed by breaking 0.8647 support. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 61.8% projection of 0.9267 to 0.8647 from 0.8869 at 0.8486. Such decline is seen as part of a long term range pattern. Deeper fall is now in favor as long as 0.8869 holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, as long as 0.8720 resistance turned support holds, rise from 0.8201 is seen as resuming larger up trend from 0.6935 (2015 low). Break of 0.9499 (2020 high) should be seen at a later stage. However, firm break of 0.8720 will argue that sideway pattern from 0.9499 is extending with another falling leg instead.