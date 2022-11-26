EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/GBP could break through 0.8570 support despite last week’s decline. Immediate focus remains on this support this week. Firm break there will resume the fall from 0.9267 and target 61.8% projection of 0.9267 to 0.8570 from 0.8827 at 0.8369. On the upside, above 0.8634 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for recovery. But outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8827 resistance holds.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that fall from 0.9267 is a down leg inside long term range pattern. Deeper fall could be seen towards 0.8201/8338 support zone. But strong support should be seen there to bring reversal. Nevertheless, firm break of 0.8827 resistance will turn favor to the case that such decline is merely a correction in the up trend from 0.8201. That is, further rally would be seen at a later stage through 0.9267.

In the long term picture, long term range pattern is extending. But rise from 0.6935 (2015 low) is expected to extend at a later stage, to 0.9799 (2009 high).