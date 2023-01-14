EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/GBP’s rise from 0.8545 resumed last week but quickly retreated after hitting 0.8896. Initial bias is turned neutral this week first. But further rally is expected as long as 0.8768 support holds. Above 0.8896 will target 61.8% projection of 0.8545 to 0.8876 from 0.8768 at 0.8973.

In the bigger picture, with 55 week EMA (now at 0.8616) intact, the favored case is that rise from 0.8545 is part of the whole up trend from 0.8201 (2022 low). Sustained trading above 61.8% retracement of 0.9276 to 0.8545 at 0.8997 will pave the way to retest 0.9267 high next. However, break of 0.8768 support will dampen this view and bring retest of 0.8545 low instead.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the long term picture, long term range pattern is extending. But rise from 0.6935 (2015 low) is expected to extend at a later stage, to 0.9799 (2009 high).