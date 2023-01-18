EUR/GBP Mid-Day Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8743; (P) 0.8815; (R1) 0.8852; More…

EUR/GBP’s break of 0.8768 support and 38.2% retracement of 0.8545 to 0.8896 at 0.8762 now argues that whole rebound form 0.8545 has completed at 0.8996. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 61.8% retracement at 0.8679. Sustained break there will pave the way back to retest 0.8545 low. On the upside, above 0.8802 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.8896 resistance holds.

In the bigger picture, current development argues that rebound from 0.8545 is merely a correction to fall from 0.9267. Sustained trading below 55 day EMA (now at 0.8748) will affirm this bearish case and target 0.8545 and below. Nevertheless, strong rebound from current level will retain near term bullishness for another rise through 0.8896 later.