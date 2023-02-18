EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP recovered after hitting channel support last week. But upside was capped at 0.8927. Initial bias is turned neutral this week first. Further rally is expected as long as 0.8802 support holds. Above 0.8927 will target 0.8977 resistance. Firm break there will confirm resumption of whole rally from 0.8545. However, break of 0.8802 will now be a sign of reversal and turn bias back to 0.8720 support instead.

In the bigger picture, the notable support from 55 day EMA (now at 0.8801) retains near term bullishness. Break of 0.8977 should target 0.9267 (2022 high) and possibly above, to resume whole up trend from 0.8201 (2022 low). However, sustained trading below 55 day EMA will set the stage for 0.8545 and below.

In the long term picture, long term range pattern is extending. But rise from 0.6935 (2015 low) is expected to extend at a later stage, to 0.9799 (2009 high).