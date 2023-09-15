<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8562; (P) 0.8588; (R1) 0.8604; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP stays neutral and outlook is unchanged. Price actions from 0.8502 are a consolidation pattern. Above 0.8629 would bring stronger recovery, but upside should be limited 0.8700 to bring larger decline resumption. On the downside, below 0.8522 will bring retest of 0.8491 support.

In the bigger picture, the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). Fall from 0.8977 is seen as the third leg. As long as 0.8700 resistance holds, further decline is still expected. Break of 0.8491 will resume the fall towards 0.8201 (2022 low). Nevertheless, firm break of 0.8700 will now be a sign of bullish reversal.