EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP stayed in consolidation above 0.8512 last week and outlook is unchanged. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. While another recovery cannot be ruled out, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8591 resistance holds. On the downside, break of 0.8512 will resume the decline from 0.8713 to 0.8491, and then 0.8464 projection level. However, firm break of 0.8591 will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.8764 is seen as another leg in the whole down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high). Outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8713 resistance holds. Break of 0.8491 will target 61.8% projection of 0.8977 to 0.8491 from 0.8764 at 0.8464.

In the long term picture, price action from 0.9499 (2020 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9799 (2008 high). Fall from 0.9267 is the third leg of the pattern from 0.9499. Break of 0.8201 (2022 low) will target 100% projection of 0.9499 to 0.8201 from 0.9267 at 0.7969.