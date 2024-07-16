Tue, Jul 16, 2024 @ 06:45 GMT
EUR/GBP Daily Outlook

By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8389; (P) 0.8401; (R1) 0.8412; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP is turned neutral with current recovery. Some consolidations would be seen first but outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8498 resistance holds. Break of 0.8390 will resume larger down trend to 61.8% projection of 0.8619 to 0.8396 from 0.8498 at 0.8360.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is in progress. Next target is 0.8201 key support (2022 low). For now, outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.8643 resistance holds, even in case of stronger rebound.

