Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8544; (P) 0.8562; (R1) 0.8573;

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral for the moment. Some consolidations would be seen below 0.8624, with risk of deeper pullback. But downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 0.8382 to 0.8624 at 0.8532 to bring another rally. On the upside, firm break of 0.8624 will target 0.8643 resistance next.

In the bigger picture, while the rebound from 0.8382 is strong, there is no confirmation of trend reversal yet. As long as 0.8643 resistance holds, down trend from 0.9267 could still resume through 0.8382 at a later stage. However, firm break of 0.8643 will indicate that such down trend has completed, and turn outlook bullish for 0.8764 resistance next.