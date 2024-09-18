Wed, Sep 18, 2024 @ 14:01 GMT
EURGBP Trades Within Tight Channel

  • EURGBP finds strong resistance at 50-day SMA
  • Momentum oscillators hold below their mid-levels

EURGBP is trading within a narrow range of 0.8420-0.8460 over the last couple of weeks, remaining capped by the flat 50-day simple moving average (SMA) around the 0.8460 resistance.

Technically, the RSI indicator is pointing south marginally beneath the 50 level; however, the MACD oscillator is holding above its trigger line beneath the zero line with weak momentum.

More downside pressures and a successful dive below the 0.8420 support as well as a break beneath the 0.8400 round number, the door would open for the two-year low of 0.8382. If there are steeper decreases the bulls may head towards the July 2022 bottom at 0.8340.

On the flipside, a rally beyond the 50-day SMA could take the market until the 200-day SMA at 0.8525 before testing the long-term downtrend line and the 0.8545 resistance. Moving higher, the 0.8590 and the 0.8620 levels are coming next to switch the outlook to a more positive one.

All in all, EURGBP has been neutral in the very short-term, but the broader picture remains bearish.

