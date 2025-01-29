Wed, Jan 29, 2025 @ 12:23 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURGBP OutlookEUR/GBP Daily Outlook

EUR/GBP Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8371; (P) 0.8392; (R1) 0.8405; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains on the downside as fall from 0.8472 short term top is in progress. Sustained break of 55 D EMA (now at 0.8354) will argue that whole rebound from 0.8221 has completed as a corrective move. Nevertheless, strong bounce from the 55 D EMA, followed by break of 0.8419 minor resistance, will argue that the pull back has completed and bring retest of 0.8472.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom should be in place at 0.8221, just ahead of 0.8201 key support (2022 low). Sustained trading above 55 W EMA (now at 0.8442) will pave the way to 0.8624 cluster zone (38.2% retracement of 0.9267 to 0.8221 at 0.8621), even just as a correction to the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high). But still, medium term outlook will be neutral at best as long as 0.8621/4 holds.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.