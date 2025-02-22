EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP’s decline from 0.8472 resumed by breaking through 0.8290 support last week. Initial bias stays on the downside this week despite weak momentum. Further fall should be seen to retest 0.8221 low. Nevertheless, firm break of 0.8308 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound to 0.8376 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, the medium term down trend remains intact with EUR/GBP staying well inside the falling channel. Prior rejection by 55 W EMA (now at 0.8431) also affirm bearishness. Decisive break of 0.8201/8221 support zone will resume whole down trend from 0.9449 (2020 high) and carry larger bearish implications.

In the long term picture, price action from 0.9499 (2020 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9799 (2008 high). Range trading should continue between 0.8201 and 0.9499, until there is clear signal of imminent breakout.