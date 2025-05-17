Sat, May 17, 2025 @ 15:15 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURGBP OutlookEUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

EUR/GBP’s decline from 0.8737 continued last week despite interim recovery. As noted before, rise from 0.8221 should have completed as a correction to 0.8737. Initial bias is on the downside this week for 0.8221/8239 support zone. On the upside, above 0.8439 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that price actions from 0.8221 medium term bottom are merely forming a corrective pattern. However, there is no clear momentum to break through 0.8201 key support (2022 low) yet. Hence, range trading is expected between 0.8221/8737 for now.

In the long term picture, price action from 0.9499 (2020 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9799 (2008 high). Range trading should continue between 0.8201 and 0.9499, until there is clear signal of imminent breakout.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.