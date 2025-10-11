EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP rebounded notably after gyrating to 0.8654 last week. Current development suggests that pullback from 0.8750 has possibly completed, and near term bullishness is retained. Initial bias is back on the upside for 0.8750 first. Firm break there will resume larger rally towards 0.8867 fibonacci level. On the downside, break of 0.8654 will resume the fall from 0.8750 to 0.8631 support next.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.8221 medium term bottom is seen as a corrective move. While further rally cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited by 61.8% retracement of 0.9267 to 0.8221 at 0.8867. Considering bearish divergence condition in D MACD, firm break of 0.8631 support will be the first sign that this corrective bounce has completed. Sustained trading below 55 W EMA (now at 0.8539) will confirm, and bring retest of 0.8221 low.

In the long term picture, price action from 0.9499 (2020 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9799 (2008 high). Range trading should continue between 0.8201 and 0.9499, until there is clear signal of imminent breakout.