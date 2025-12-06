EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP’s fall from 0.8863 extended last week and the break of 55 D EMA (now at 0.8745) should confirm rejection by 0.8867 key fibonacci level. Initial bias stays on the downside this week for 0.8631 cluster (38.2% retracement of 0.8221 to 0.8663 at 0.8618). For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.8800 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.8221 medium term bottom is still seen as a corrective move. Upside should be limited by 61.8% retracement of 0.9267 to 0.8221 at 0.8867. Sustained trading below 55 W EMA (now at 0.8600) should confirm that this corrective bounce has completed. However, decisive break of 0.8867 will suggest that EUR/GBP is already reversing whole decline from 0.9267 (2022 high). That should pave the way back to 0.9267.

In the long term picture, price action from 0.9499 (2020 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9799 (2008 high). Range trading should continue between 0.8201 and 0.9499, until there is clear signal of imminent breakout.