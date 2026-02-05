EUR/GBP Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8623; (P) 0.8636; (R1) 0.8660; More…

EUR/GBP’s rebound from 0.8611 extended higher today but stays below 0.8744 resistance. Intraday bias stays neutral first. On the upside, firm break of 0.8744 will argue that fall from 0.8863 has completed as a correction. Intraday bias will be back to the upside for retesting 0.8863, with prospect of resuming larger up trend. Nevertheless, on the downside, decisive break of 0.8631 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 0.8221 to 0.8663 at 0.8618) will carry larger bearish implications.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.8221 medium term bottom (2024 low) is seen as a corrective move. Upside should be limited by 61.8% retracement of 0.9267 to 0.8221 at 0.8867. Sustained trading below 55 W EMA (now at 0.8625) should confirm that this corrective bounce has completed. In this case, deeper fall would be seen back to 0.8201/21 key support zone. However, decisive break of 0.8867 will suggest that EUR/GBP is already reversing whole decline from 0.9267 (2022 high). That should pave the way back to 0.9267.