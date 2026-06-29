Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral. Risk will now be mildly on the downside as long as 0.8686 resistance holds. Firm break of 0.8601 will revive the case of bearish trend reversal. However, break of 0.8686 will turn bias back to the upside for 0.8728 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, focus is staying on 38.2% retracement of 0.8221 to 0.8863 at 0.8618. Strong rebound from there will retain medium term bullishness. Rise from 0.8221 should resume through 0.8863 at a later stage. Nevertheless, sustained break of 0.8618 will confirm that whole rise from 0.8221 has completed at 0.8863. Deeper decline should then be seen to 61.8% retracement at 0.8466 at least.