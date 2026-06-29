USD Index – Limited Correction to Precede Fresh Push Higher

The dollar extends its gradual easing from new one-year high, with dips being so far limited (Friday’s long-tailed daily candle signals still strong bids).

End of month / quarter prompts some profit-taking as dollar rallied for two consecutive months and on track for the biggest monthly gain (June) in eleven months.

However, traders may refrain from stronger action ahead of release US May labor data (due later this week) which is expected to add more details to overall picture of the US economy amid growing bets for rate hike in September, as inflation continues to rise and maintains pressure on the central bank.

With larger uptrend being intact, technical correction is expected to provide better buying levels for dollar’s fresh advance.

Initial supports lay at 100.70/60 (10DMA / Fibo 23.6% of 97.44/101.55 upleg), with psychological 100 level, reinforced by Fibo 38.2% retracement, to ideally contain correction and keep broader bulls intact for renewed attack at 101.55 (new 2026 peak) and open way for 102+ acceleration.

Res: 101.55; 102.00; 102.40; 102.67

Sup: 100.81; 100.60; 100.38; 100.00