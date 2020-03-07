EUR/JPY stayed in range above 118.37 last week and outlook is unchanged. With 121.39 resistance intact, further decline is still expected. Break of 118.37 will resume the fall from 122.87 to 100% projection of 122.87 to 118.46 from 121.39 at 116.98 next. However, firm break of 121.39 will revive near term bullishness and bring retest of 122.87 resistance first.

In the bigger picture, outlook remains bearish as the cross is staying well inside falling channel established since 137.49 (2018 high). It was also just rejected by 55 week EMA. Break of 115.86 will extend the down trend from 137.49 (2018 high) to 114.84 support next.

In the long term picture, EUR/JPY is staying in long term sideway pattern, established since 2000. Fall from 137.49 is seen as a falling leg inside the pattern. This falling leg would target 109.48 (2016 low). With EUR/JPY staying below 55 month EMA (now at 125.13), this is the preferred case.