Daily Pivots: (S1) 117.21; (P) 118.45; (R1) 119.60; More….

Outlook in EUR/JPY remains unchanged and intraday bias stays neutral first. On the upside, firm break of 121.39 will reaffirm the strong support from 115.86, and pave the way back to 112.87 resistance next. On the downside, sustained break of 115.86 will indicate larger down trend resumption.

In the bigger picture, outlook remains bearish as the cross is staying well inside falling channel established since 137.49 (2018 high). As long as 122.87 resistance holds, the down trend should resume sooner or later to 114.84 support next. However, sustained break of 122.87 will complete a double bottom (115.86, 116.12) which could indicate medium term bullish reversal.