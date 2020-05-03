EUR/JPY edged lower to 115.44 last week but rebounded strongly since then. A short term bottom could be formed at 115.44 on bullish convergence condition in 4 hour MACD. Initial bias is mildly on the upside this week for 119.00 resistance. Sustained break there will indicate that whole fall from 122.87 has completed and turn outlook bullish. On the downside, break of 115.44 will resume larger down trend instead.

In the bigger picture, there is no clear indication of trend reversal yet, with the cross staying well inside falling channel. Fall from 137.49 (2018 high) is still in progress for 109.48 (2016 low). Also, in any case, outlook will remain bearish as long as 122.87 resistance holds, in case of another rebound.

In the long term picture, EUR/JPY is staying in long term sideway pattern, established since 2000. Fall from 137.49 is seen as a falling leg inside the pattern. This falling leg would target 109.48 (2016 low). With EUR/JPY staying below 55 month EMA (now at 124.57), this is the preferred case.