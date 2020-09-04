Daily Pivots: (S1) 125.42; (P) 125.72; (R1) 126.15; More….

EUR/JPY is staying in consolidation from 127.07 and intraday bias remains neutral first. Further rise is still expected as long as 124.44 support holds. Break of 127.07 will target 128.67 fibonacci level. However, firm break of 124.44 will confirm short term topping and turn bias to the downside for deeper correction.

In the bigger picture, whole down trend from 137.49 (2018 high) could have completed at 114.42 already. Rise from 114.42 would target 61.8% retracement of 137.49 to 114.42 at 128.67 next. Sustained break there will pave the way to 137.49 (2018 high). This will remain the preferred case for now, as long as 55 week EMA (now at 121.54) holds. However, sustained break of 55 week EMA will revive medium term bearishness for another low below 114.42 at a later stage.