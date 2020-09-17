Daily Pivots: (S1) 123.58; (P) 124.30; (R1) 124.75; More….

EUR/JPY’s fall continues to as low as 123..31 so far today. With a head and shoulder top formed, decline from 127.07 should be correcting the whole rise from 114.42. Intraday bias stays on the downside for 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 127.07 at 122.23. On the downside, above 125.01 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk will now stay on the downside as long as 127.07 resistance holds, even in case of strong recovery.

In the bigger picture, whole down trend from 137.49 (2018 high) could have completed at 114.42 already. Rise from 114.42 would target 61.8% retracement of 137.49 to 114.42 at 128.67 next. Sustained break there will pave the way to 137.49 (2018 high). This will remain the preferred case for now, as long as 119.31 support holds.