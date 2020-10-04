EUR/JPY recovered last week but upside was limited below 124.31 minor resistance. Initial bias remains neutral this week and further fall remains in favor. On the downside, , sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 127.07 at 122.23 will extend the fall from 127.07. Next target is 61.8% retracement at 119.25, which is close to 119.31 key support. However, on the upside, firm break of 124.31 will argue that the pull back from 127.07 has completed. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for retesting this high.

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 is seen as a medium term rising leg inside a long term sideway pattern. Further rise is expected as long as 119.31 support holds. Break of 127.07 will target 61.8% retracement of 137.49 (2018 high) to 114.42 at 128.67 next. However, firm break of 119.31 will argue that the rise from 114.42 has completed and turn focus back to this low.

In the long term picture, EUR/JPY is staying in long term sideway pattern, established since 2000. Another rising leg could have started for 137.49 resistance and above.