Daily Pivots: (S1) 121.71; (P) 122.30; (R1) 122.69; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains on the downside at this point. Current fall from 127.07 should now target 61.8% retracement of 114.42 to 127.07 at 119.25, which is close to 119.31 key support. We’d look for strong support there to contain downside to bring rebound. Though, break of 122.89 minor resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming first. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 is seen as a medium term rising leg inside a long term sideway pattern. Further rise is expected as long as 119.31 support holds. Break of 127.07 will target 61.8% retracement of 137.49 (2018 high) to 114.42 at 128.67 next. However, firm break of 119.31 will argue that the rise from 114.42 has completed and turn focus back to this low.