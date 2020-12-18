<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 126.17; (P) 126.34; (R1) 126.67; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral for the moment as consolidation from 126.74 continues. Break of 126.74 will put focus on 127.07 resistance. Decisive break there will resume whole rise from 114.42. Next target will be 128.67 medium term fibonacci level. In any case, outlook will remain cautiously bullish as long as 125.13 resistance turned support holds, in case of another retreat.

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 is seen as a medium term rising leg inside a long term sideway pattern. Further rise is expected as long as 119.31 support holds. Break of 127.07 will target 61.8% retracement of 137.49 (2018 high) to 114.42 at 128.67 next. Sustained trading above there will target 137.49 next. However, firm break of 119.31 will argue that the rise from 114.42 has completed and turn focus back to this low.