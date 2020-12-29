EUR/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 126.23; (P) 126.59; (R1) 127.14; More….

EUR/JPY’s break of 127.07 resistance suggests resumption of whole rise from 114.42. Intraday bias is back on the upside. Further rise should be seen to 128.67 medium term fibonacci level. On the downside, however, break of 126.04 support will indicate rejection by 127.07. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside, to extend the consolidation from 127.07 with another leg.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 is seen as a medium term rising leg inside a long term sideway pattern. Further rise is expected as long as 121.63 support holds. Break of 127.07 will target 61.8% retracement of 137.49 (2018 high) to 114.42 at 128.67. Sustained trading above there will target 137.49 next. However, firm break of 121.63 will argue that the rise from 114.42 has completed and turn focus back to this low.