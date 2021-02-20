EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/JPY’s up trend resumed last week and surged to as high as 128.44. As a temporary top was formed there, initial bias is neutral for some consolidations first. Deeper retreat cannot be ruled out. But downside should be contained well above 125.07 support to bring another rally. On the upside, sustained break of 128.67 long term fibonacci level will confirm medium term upside momentum, and target 100% projection of 121.63 to 127.48 from 125.07 at 130.92 next.

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 is seen as a medium term rising leg inside a long term sideway pattern. Further rise is expected as long as 125.07 support holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 137.49 (2018 high) to 114.42 at 128.67. Sustained trading above there will indicate solid upside momentum and target 137.49 next. This will remain the favored case as long as 125.07 support holds.

In the long term picture, EUR/JPY is staying in long term sideway pattern, established since 2000. Another rising leg could have started for 137.49 resistance and above.