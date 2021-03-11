<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 129.08; (P) 129.26; (R1) 129.47; More….

EUR/JPY is staying in consolidation from 129.96 and intraday bias remains neutral first. Further rise is expected with 127.48 support intact. On the upside, above 129.96 will resume the up trend from 121.63 to 100% projection of 121.63 to 127.48 from 125.07 at 130.92 next. However, firm break of 127.48 will turn bias to the downside, for deeper decline to 125.07 support.

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 is seen as a medium term rising leg inside a long term sideway pattern. Further rise is expected as long as 125.07 support holds. Sustained trading above 61.8% retracement of 137.49 (2018 high) to 114.42 at 128.67 will pave the way to 137.49 resistance next.