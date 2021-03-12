<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 129.51; (P) 129.78; (R1) 130.33; More….

EUR/JPY’s up trend resumed by breaking 129.96 and hits as high as 130.29 so far. Intraday bias is back on the upside. Current rise from 121.63 should target 100% projection of 121.63 to 127.48 from 125.07 at 130.92 next. On the downside, break of 129.02 minor support will turn bias neutral again first.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 is seen as a medium term rising leg inside a long term sideway pattern. Further rise is expected as long as 125.07 support holds. Next target is 137.49 (2018 high).