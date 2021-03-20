EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/JPY edged higher to 130.65 last week but retreated since then. Breach of 129.47 support indicates short term topping, on bearish divergence condition in 4 hour MACD. Initial bias is mildly on the downside this week for pull back. But downside should be contained above 127.48 resistance turned support to bring rise resumption. But for now, risk will stay mildly on the downside as long as 130.65 holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 is seen as a medium term rising leg inside a long term sideway pattern. Further rise is expected as long as 125.07 support holds. Next target is 137.49 (2018 high).

In the long term picture, EUR/JPY is staying in long term sideway pattern, established since 2000. Another rising leg in progress for 137.49 resistance and above.