EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

EUR/JPY’s up trend resume last week by break through 132.35. Initial bias remains on the upside this week first. Current rise should now target 100% projection of 114.42 to 127.07 from 121.63 at 134.28. On the downside, break of 131.63 support is needed to indicate short term topping. Otherwise, outlook will remain bullish in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 is seen as a medium term rising leg inside a long term sideway pattern. Further rise is expected as long as 127.07 resistance turned support holds. Next target is 137.49 (2018 high). Decisive break there will open up the possibility that it’s indeed resuming the up trend from 94.11 (2012 low).

In the long term picture, EUR/JPY is staying in long term sideway pattern, established since 2000. Another rising leg in progress for 137.49 resistance and above.