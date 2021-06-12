EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/JPY’s pull back from 134.11 extended lower last week but downside is so far contained above 132.51 support. Initial bias remains neutral this week first, and another rise is mildly in favor. s. On the upside, sustained break of 100% projection of 114.42 to 127.07 from 121.63 at 134.28, will extend the up trend from 114.42 to 137.49 long term resistance next. However, on the downside, firm break of 132.51 will argue that EUR/JPY is already correcting whole rise from 121.63. Intraday bias will be turned to the downside for 128.8/130.65 support zone.

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 is seen as a medium term rising leg inside a long term sideway pattern. Next target is 137.49 (2018 high). Decisive break there will open up the possibility that it’s indeed resuming the up trend from 94.11 (2012 low). For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 127.07 resistance turned support holds, in case of pull back.

In the long term picture, EUR/JPY is staying in long term sideway pattern, established since 2000. Another rising leg in progress for 137.49 resistance and above.