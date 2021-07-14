<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 129.98; (P) 130.54; (R1) 130.85; More….

EUR/JPY drops notably after rejection by 131.02 resistance and 4 hour 55 EMA. But downside stays above 129.60 support. Intraday bias remains neutral first. On the upside, firm break of 131.02 resistance will argue that corrective fall from 134.11 might have completed with three waves down to 129.60 already, on bullish convergence condition in 4 hour MACD. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 132.68 resistance and above. On the downside, break of 129.60 will resume the the correction. But we’d expect strong support from 38.2% retracement of 121.63 to 134.11 at 129.34 to bring rebound.

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 is seen as a medium term rising leg inside a long term sideway pattern. Next target is 137.49 (2018 high). Decisive break there will open up the possibility that it’s indeed resuming the up trend from 94.11 (2012 low). For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 127.07 resistance turned support holds, in case of pull back.