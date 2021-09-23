EUR/JPY Day Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 127.95; (P) 128.36; (R1) 128.80; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY is turned neutral as it recovered after hitting 127.91 support. On the downside, break of 127.91 will resume the fall from 134.11 and target 127.07 resistance turned support. Sustained break there will carry larger bearish implication and pave the way to 121.91 fibonacci level. On the upside, however, break of 129.65 will turn bias back to the upside for 130.73 resistance instead.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 is seen as a medium term rising leg inside a long term sideway pattern. As long as 127.07 resistance turned support holds, further rise is still expected to retest 137.49 (2018 high). However, firm break of 127.07 will argue that the medium term trend has reversed, deeper fall would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 114.42 to 134.11 at 121.94.