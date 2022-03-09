<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 125.23; (P) 125.98; (R1) 126.86;

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral for consolidation above 124.37. Some consolidations could be seen but upside should be limited by 127.90 support turned resistance to bring another fall. On the downside, break of 124.37 will resume the decline from 133.13 to 121.94 medium term fibonacci level.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that whole rise from 114.42 (2020 low) has completed 134.11 already. Fall from there is developing into a medium term down trend. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 114.42 to 134.11 at 121.94. On the upside, firm break of 127.36 support turned resistance is needed to be the first sign of medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of recovery.