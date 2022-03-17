<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 129.16; (P) 129.60; (R1) 129.91; More….

EUR/JPY’s rise from 124.37 continues today and intraday bias stays on the upside. The corrective pattern from 134.11 could have completed at 124.37 already. Further rise should be seen to 133.13/134.11 resistance zone next. On the downside, break of 129.30 minor support will mix up the outlook and turn intraday bias neutral first.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook remains neutral for now. Price actions from 134.11 are so far still seen as a corrective pattern. That is, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is in favor to resume at a later stage. But before that, the corrective pattern from 134.11 could still extend further, sideway or downward. In the latter case, break of of 124.37 will target 61.8% retracement of 114.42 to 134.11 at 121.94.