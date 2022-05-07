EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/JPY stayed in consolidation from 139.99 last week and outlook is unchanged. Initial bias stays neutral this week first. In case of another decline, downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 124.37 to 139.99 at 134.02 to bring rebound. On the upside, firm break of 139.99 will resume larger up trend for 144.06 medium term projection level.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress. Such rise is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 109.30 (2016 low). Next target will be 100% projection of 114.42 to 134.11 from 124.37 at 144.06. In any case, outlook will now remain bullish as long as 124.37 support holds, in case of deep pull back.

In the long term picture, focus stays on 137.49 resistance (2018 high). Sustained break there will raise the chance that whole rise from 94.11 (2012 low) is resuming through 149.76 resistance. This will be a slightly favored case for now, as long as 124.37 support holds.