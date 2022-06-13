EUR/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 140.52; (P) 141.66; (R1) 142.51; More….

The break of 139.99 resistance turned support suggests that deeper correction is underway. Intraday bias is now on the downside for 55 day EMA (now at 136.85). Break there will bring further decline to 132.63 support. On the upside, above 141.77 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 144.23 again.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress. Such rise is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 109.30 (2016 low). Sustained trading above 100% projection of 114.42 to 134.11 from 124.37 at 144.06 will indicate upside acceleration and target 149.76 long term resistance (2014 high). In any case, outlook will now remain bullish as long as 132.63 support holds, in case of deep pull back.