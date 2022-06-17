<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 138.02; (P) 139.31; (R1) 140.79; More….

Breach of 141.48 minor resistance suggests that pull back from 144.23 has completed at 137.83. Intraday bias is back on the upside for retesting 144.23 first. Firm break there will resume larger up trend. On the downside, below 137.83 will turn bias back to the downside to extend the correction from 144.23.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress. Such rise is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 109.30 (2016 low). Sustained trading above 100% projection of 114.42 to 134.11 from 124.37 at 144.06 will indicate upside acceleration and target 149.76 long term resistance (2014 high). In any case, outlook will now remain bullish as long as 132.63 support holds, in case of deep pull back.