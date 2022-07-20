<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 140.20; (P) 140.82; (R1) 141.95; More….

Intraday bias sin EUR/JPY remain son the upside for the moment. Consolidation pattern from 144.23 should have completed with three waves to 136.85. Further rally should be seen to retest 144.26 resistance first. Firm break there will resume larger up trend. On the downside, below 139.68 minor support will dampen this bullish view and bring retest of 136.85 instead.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 109.30 (2016 low). Further rally is in favor as long as 134.11 resistance turned support holds, even in case of deep pull back. Firm break of 139.78 will target 149.76 (2015 high. However, sustained break of 134.11 will be a sign of medium term bearish reversal and turn focus to 124.37 support for confirmation.