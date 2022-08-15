EUR/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 136.63; (P) 137.18; (R1) 137.46; More….

EUR/JPY’s break of 135.63 minor support indicates that rebound from 133.38 has completed at 138.38 already. Intraday bias is back on the downside for retesting 133.38 first. Sustained break of 133.38/134.11 support zone will carry larger bearish implications. On the upside, above 136.28 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 109.30 (2016 low). Further rally is in favor as long as 134.11 resistance turned support holds, even in case of deep pull back. Next target is 149.76 (2015 high). However, sustained break of 134.11 will be a sign of medium term bearish reversal and turn focus to 124.37 support for confirmation.