Daily Pivots: (S1) 144.29; (P) 144.89; (R1) 145.85; More….

EUR/JPY’s steep decline and break of 140.75 support confirms resumption of whole decline from 148.38. Intraday bias is now on the downside for 100% projection of 148.38 to 140.75 from 146.71 at 139.08. Firm break there will target 161.8% projection at 134.36. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 143.48 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, as long as 55 week EMA (now at 138.54) holds, larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is still in progress for 149.76 long term resistance. However, firm break of 55 week EMA will bring deeper fall to 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 148.38 at 135.40 before completing the correction from 148.38.