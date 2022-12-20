Tue, Dec 20, 2022 @ 09:05 GMT
HomeTechnical OutlookEURJPY OutlookEUR/JPY Daily Outlook

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 144.29; (P) 144.89; (R1) 145.85; More….

EUR/JPY’s steep decline and break of 140.75 support confirms resumption of whole decline from 148.38. Intraday bias is now on the downside for 100% projection of 148.38 to 140.75 from 146.71 at 139.08. Firm break there will target 161.8% projection at 134.36. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 143.48 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, as long as 55 week EMA (now at 138.54) holds, larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is still in progress for 149.76 long term resistance. However, firm break of 55 week EMA will bring deeper fall to 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 148.38 at 135.40 before completing the correction from 148.38.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.