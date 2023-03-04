EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

EUR/JPY’s rise rally resumed and hit 145.55 last week but retreated. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. Further rally is expected as long as 142.13 support holds. Corrective fall from 148.38 has completed at 137.37 already. Break of 145.55 will resume the rise from 137.37 to 146.71 resistance and then 148.38 high.

In the bigger picture, as long as 55 week EMA (now at 139.42) holds, larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is still in progress for 149.76 long term resistance. However, firm break of 55 week EMA will bring deeper fall to 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 148.38 at 135.40. Sustained break there will raise the chance of trend reversal, and target 61.8% retracement at 127.39.

In the long term picture, outlook will stay bullish as long as 134.11 resistance turned support holds (2021 high). Sustained break of 149.76 (2014 high) will open up further rally, as resumption of the rise from 94.11 (2012 low), towards 169.96 (2008 high).