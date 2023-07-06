Thu, Jul 06, 2023 @ 06:16 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 156.63; (P) 157.18; (R1) 157.56; More….

EUR/JPY’s fall from 157.99 is extending lower today and intraday bias is now on the downside with strong break of 55 4H EMA. Deeper correction could be seen to 154.03 support or below. But overall outlook will stay bullish as long as 151.60 resistance turned support holds. Larger rally is still expected to resume through 157.99 after the correction completes.

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 124.37 to 148.38 from 138.81 at 162.82. For now, medium term outlook will remain bullish as long as 151.60 resistance turned support holds, even in case of deep pull back.

