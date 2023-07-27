<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 155.09; (P) 155.54; (R1) 155.93; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY is mildly on the downside as fall from 158.03 is trying to extend lower. But downside should be contained by 153.32 support to complete the corrective pattern from 157.99. On the upside, decisive break of 157.99/158.03 will confirm resumption of larger up trend, and target 162.82 projection level next.

In the bigger picture, as long as 151.60 resistance turned support holds, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress. On resumption, next target is 100% projection of 124.37 to 148.38 from 138.81 at 162.82. Nevertheless, sustained break of 151.60 will argue that larger correction is already underway.