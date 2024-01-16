Daily Pivots: (S1) 158.88; (P) 159.35; (R1) 160.10; More…

Range trading continues in EUR/JPY and intraday bias remains neutral. Further rise is mildly in favor as long as 157.19 minor support holds. Firm break of 100% projection of 153.15 to 158.55 from 155.06 at 160.46 will pave the way to 161.8% projection at 163.79. However, break of 157.19 support will argue that the rebound has completed, and turn bias back to the downside.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 164.29 medium term top are tentatively seen as a correction to rise from 139.05 for now. As long as 148.48 resistance turned support holds (2022 high), larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) could still resume through 164.29 at a later stage.