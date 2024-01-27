EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

EUR/JPY turned into consolidation below 161.84 last week. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. While another dip cannot be ruled out, further rally is expected as long as 158.55 resistance turned support holds. Break of 161.84 will resume the rebound from 153.15 to retest 164.29 high.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 164.29 medium term top are seen as a correction to rise from 139.05 only. As long as 148.48 resistance turned support holds (2022 high), larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is expected to resume through 164.29 at a later stage.

In the long term picture, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is seen as the third leg of the whole up trend from 94.11 (2012 low). Next target is 100% projection of 94.11 to 149.76 from 114.42 at 170.07 which is close to 169.96 (2008 high). This will remain the favored case as long as 148.48 resistance turned support holds.