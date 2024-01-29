Daily Pivots: (S1) 160.12; (P) 160.52; (R1) 161.22; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral as consolidation from 161.84 is extending. While another dip cannot be ruled out, further rally is expected as long as 158.55 resistance turned support holds. Break of 161.84 will resume the rebound from 153.15 to retest 164.29 high.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 164.29 medium term top are seen as a correction to rise from 139.05 only. As long as 148.48 resistance turned support holds (2022 high), larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is expected to resume through 164.29 at a later stage.